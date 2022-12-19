Kevin Durant Makes History in Nets vs. Pistons Game

In what was looking like "one of those games" for the Brooklyn Nets, superstar forward Kevin Durant put the team on his back, and pulled them out of an early-game rut. The Nets came out flat, and it allowed a young Pistons group to get them down by as many as 19 points.

In the third quarter, Durant exploded for 26 points, and Brooklyn took a narrow lead into the final frame after trailing for the entire game. It was a monster explosion for Durant, but lost in the beginning stages of his offensive outburst was a piece of NBA history that was made by the star forward.

With his sixth point of the game, Durant passed both Paul Pierce and John Havlicek for sole possession of 16th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Still with a lot of buckets left to go in his career, Durant is now eyeing Tim Duncan for 15th place, and is less than 100 points away from the San Antonio Spurs legend.

While Durant will certainly take the win over any personal accolades, it is always special to move past NBA legends in any statistical category, and certainly the all-time scoring list. This was a solid win for the Nets, who stay red hot, and extend their current NBA-best winning streak to six games. 9-1 over their last 10 matchups, the Nets have been climbing up the standings, and now sit just one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference.

