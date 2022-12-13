Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reacts to Damian Lillard's Monster Game

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard exploded for 11 threes vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves
With 11 threes in just 29 minutes, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard seemed to have a real chance at breaking the NBA's single-game three-pointers made record. With the Trail Blazers blowing out the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland did not play Lillard beyond 29 minutes, as he finished the game with 11 threes.

Kevin Durant did not like this decision by Portland, as he sent out a Tweet that asked for Lillard to stay in the game.

Had Lillard played more, there was a real shot at breaking the all-time record, as he was an efficient 11/17 from deep. Both he and the Blazers will gladly take the win over chasing history. Had Lillard not dealt with so many injuries over the last few seasons, perhaps Portland would have felt more comfortable keeping him in the game, but they are keeping their focus on a potential playoff run, as the Blazers are right in the middle of the playoff picture.

Even without the NBA record, it was a dominant night for Lillard, who continues to remain one of the best point guards in basketball. Kevin Durant would have loved to see him chase history, but the Blazers played it safe by making sure Lillard got additional rest.

Kevin Durant is always watching games around the league and sharing his thoughts on Twitter. While he wanted more threes from Lillard, he certainly had to enjoy the shooting display that was put on during those 29 electric minutes.

