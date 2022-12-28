Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks

Luka Doncic made history in the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Putting up the first 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had the NBA world buzzing. Luka led his squad past the New York Knicks in overtime, and he did it with a truly historic stat line. Nobody in NBA history had ever posted a 60/20/10 game before Luka did it, and there is a good chance nobody ever does it again.

After the game, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his reaction to Luka's monster performance, comparing it to video game numbers.

It has been an up and down year for the Dallas Mavericks, but their one constant has been Luka Doncic. He is putting up MVP-level numbers despite Dallas having a mediocre record. Without him, this team would be deep into the lottery, but they are instead firmly in the playoff picture.

Nets star Kevin Durant is no stranger to monster stat lines himself, but 60/20/10 is truly a new level. It was an intentionally missed free throw and put-back from Doncic at the end of regulation that extended this game to overtime, where he was ultimately able to reach 60 points. It was the first 60-point game by anybody this season, and the first 60/20/10 game by anybody ever.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Luka Doncic is already an all-time great, and he continues adding to his historic greatness each time he plays. 

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry

In This Article (3)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

USATSI_19681870
News

Kevin Love: Cleveland Cavaliers Should Retire Kyrie Irving's Jersey

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19595304_168390270_lowres
News

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19681379
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals Greatest Lesson Learned During Time With Cavs

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19681489
News

Kevin Durant Makes History During Nets vs. Cavs Game

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19665940
News

Updated Injury Report: Key Player Out for Nets vs. Cavs

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18080003
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19294558_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's New Signature Nike Shoe

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_12005182
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

By Joey Linn