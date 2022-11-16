Kevin Durant Reveals Approach to Kyrie Irving Drama

Since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, there has been a new Kyrie Irving saga seemingly every season. Whether it's been an unexpected absence, his refusal to get vaccinated, or this latest incident with his controversial posts, Irving has been at the center of a lot of drama.

In a recent interview with Chris Haynes for Bleacher Report, Nets star Kevin Durant spoke in-depth on several different topics. One of these was his approach to the Kyrie Irving drama that has popped up over the last few seasons.

"A lot of people say I’m not a leader because I didn’t tell Kyrie to get vaccinated," Durant said. "Come on. Or I didn’t condemn Kyrie for leaving the team, going out and living his life. I’m not about to tell a grown-ass man what he can and can't do with his own life and dissect his views or how he thinks about s--t."

Not interested in telling Kyrie Irving how to live his life, Durant stayed out of both Irving's refusal to get vaccinated, and this latest controversy as well. While that doesn't mean the two don't have conversations, Durant isn't going to tell another man how to live his life or how to think.

"We can have a conversation and exchange perspectives on how I feel about the topic and you feel about the topic, but everybody else don't need to know or hear about our conversations because we’re grown-ass men. I don't operate like that," Durant said.

Related Articles

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018