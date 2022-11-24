Kevin Durant Reveals Favorite Thanksgiving Dishes

In a recent segment for Boardroom, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving dishes. In a "this or that" style series of questions, Durant was put on the spot to reveal his favorite Thanksgiving foods. The star forward didn't hesitate much in his answers, knowing exactly which foods he prefers on this holiday.

The questions and answers: Mac and Cheese or Greens? Mac and Cheese. Fried Turkey or Ham? Fried Turkey. Dressing or Stuffing? Stuffing. Stuffing or Sweet Potatoes? Sweet Potatoes. Cranberry Sauce or Gravy? Gravy. Sweet Potato Pie or Pumpkin Pie? Sweet Potato Pie. Pound Cake or Apple Pie? Apple Pie. Dark Liquor or Light Liquor? Light Liquor. German Chocolate Cake or Carrot Cake? Carrot Cake.

It was an extensive list that Durant went over, settling some of the most contentious food debates on Thanksgiving. Having picked up a big win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Durant and his Nets teammates can enjoy this holiday fresh off a victory. Also a big football fan, Durant will certainly be tuned into the NFL during his Thanksgiving meal as well.

It has been an up and down season for the Nets, but the team has been taking some steps in the right direction. They will use this holiday as a much needed day off to regroup and enjoy good food.

Related Articles

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018