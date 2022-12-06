Kevin Durant Reveals Story Behind His Disney Twitter Profile Picture

For as long as people can remember, Kevin Durant's Twitter profile photo has been a picture from the Disney movie 'Tangled', but no one has ever really known why - until now.

In an interview with Boardroom, Kevin Durant revealed why his profile picture has been from the popular Disney movie.

'"Because I feel like, a lot of people got their knives aimed at me and I'm just back just chillin with a smirk on my face," Durant said."

If there's one NBA player who everyone always had their knives aimed at on Twitter, it was Kevin Durant. Those days don't seem to happen as often though, as Durant hasn't really battled people on Twitter as much. The Brooklyn Nets had so much drama with Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Ben Simmons that Kevin Durant had to spend more days being a peacemaker than anything else.

While some may have a controversial opinion about Durant's Twitter antics, he's definitely one of the most entertaining and funny personalities on the app. He's somewhat like the anti-Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi has no social media, so people feel like they can say whatever they want about him and get away with it. Durant, on the other hand, will make sure he claps back at anyone who says something out of line. The end result is entertainment.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George