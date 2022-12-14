Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are two of the most notable TV personalities in sports. Their show "Undisputed" is one of the most successful sports talk shows around, as their opposite opinions and willingness to debate them has many viewers hooked.

It is not uncommon for the two analysts to get heated when debating back and forth, but a recent viral clip saw that taken to a whole new level. Not only did Skip and Shannon raise their voices much higher than normal, but personal shots were thrown as well, with Skip belittling Shannon's legendary NFL career by comparing it to Tom Brady's.

Shannon understandably took offense to the disrespectful comments, and shouted back in a way that certainly exceeding what is normal on that show. The clip has been blowing up on the internet for a couple of days now, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant recently weighed in.

In an Instagram comment, Durant said, "Toughen up Shannon."

Often criticized for being "soft" or "defensive," Durant gave back some of what he regularly receives from the media. It was a bizarre moment to witness on television, because while those two regularly go at it, this was a different level of heated dialogue.

According to Nets star Kevin Durant, Shannon Sharpe needs to toughen up.

