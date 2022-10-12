Kevin Durant Urges Ben Simmons to Be Aggressive

Just like the Philadelphia 76ers did, the Brooklyn Nets want Ben Simmons to be aggressive. Often times the biggest flaw in Simmons' game is his timidity, even more so than his lack of an outside shot. While his outside shot is still nonexistent, his size advantage creates mismatches that Brooklyn wants him to attack. In the case of Simmons, more aggression and assertiveness does not have to mean more jump shots.

When asked how to make Simmons more confident, Kevin Durant told reporters, "Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive... I'm not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he's got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a shit if you miss it? We like you being aggressive."

Durant and the Nets understand that it will be Simmons who ultimately determines the level of aggression he plays with, and they can only push him so far. The team can urge him to be aggressive, but that decision is one that Simmons has to make on his own. If he does, it should unlock more offensive possibilities for a Nets team with several weapons on that side of the ball.

Not interested in babysitting anybody, Durant has made his message for Simmons clear. The team has confidence in him, and they want him to have confidence in himself.

