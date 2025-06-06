Knicks Reportedly Made Trade Offer for Ex-Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant
Nearly two years after leaving New York City, Kevin Durant could soon be back in the Big Apple.
Durant, the former Brooklyn Nets star, is expected to be moved from the Phoenix Suns this offseason. Multiple contenders have been listed as suitors, but a Thursday afternoon report from Shams Charania revealed that Brooklyn's cross-town rival has already been in the mix.
"I will say this, there was mutual interest between the Kevin Durant and the Knicks at the trade deadline," Charania said. "The Knicks made an offer for Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline. Obviously, there was no Kevin Durant trade, we'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks."
The news comes just days after New York fired their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, after failing to advance past the Indiana Pacers for the franchise's first NBA Finals berth since 1999. Once Thibodeau became the first domino to fall, it was clear the Knicks would be making major changes this summer.
And with Sharania's report, it seems obvious that New York will again pursue the once-face of basketball in Brooklyn.
How Durant fits in with the Knicks' current situation is up to a Knicks beatwriter to delve into. In this article, we're doing to dissect what impact this would have on Nets basketball.
For starters, this hypothetical scenario would only further fuel an already-cutthroat rivalry between Nets and Knicks fans. The Mikal Bridges banter throughout the 2024-25 campaign was one thing, but that banter would be upgraded immensely if Durant teams up with Jalen Brunson and company.
Many Brooklyn fans took to X to grave-dance on New York fans at the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Finals. The days following played witness to countless back-and-forth Tweets and memes being shared online, only escalating the hostility between the fanbases.
Sure, Durant landing in New York would give Brooklyn another superstar in the same city to gameplan for, but the cultural impact far outweigh's the on-court impact the Nets will have to plan for.
Durant will be one of the top headlines to follow throughout this offseason and may even end up overshadowing Brooklyn's projected stellar summer.