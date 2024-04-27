Two Former Nets Superstars Squaring Off in NBA Playoffs
Two former Nets are squaring off in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Both the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers have one former Dallas Mavericks superstar, with James Harden and Kyrie Irving squaring off in the first round as a No. 4 and No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
The duo of Harden and Irving, paired with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, did not get enough time to mesh together. Initially, Irving and Durant joined forces in Brooklyn to try and build a contender in 2019, with the team eventually trading for Harden. The trio played just 16 games together, leaving NBA fans forever wondering what could have been. They were 13-3 in those 16 contests.
"I think me and James didn't get enough reps. We played a few games together, but we didn't get enough reps. But when you're playing with somebody that special, it makes the game easier," Irving said.
Now, the two are playing against each other in the first round. The series is 2-1 with the Mavericks and Irving leading Harden and the Clippers. It's an entertaining series as both teams are both built well, and it could very well end up being a long series between the two former Nets superstars.
"But playing against them, you can tell that when he comes out with an aggressive mindset, it's a different team and we just got to be ready for his ISO basketball and his one-on-one capabilities and his ability to make his teammates better."
Again, it's worth wondering what could have been from the old Nets trio. Now, Brooklyn is a weird in-between as they don't own their future draft picks but also don't have enough talent to currently compete for an NBA title. Watching the Mavericks vs. Clippers first-round series is a painful reminder for Nets fans, though.