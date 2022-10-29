Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Antisemitic Book Controversy

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Antisemitic Book Controversy

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has issued a statement on 'Anti-Semitic label'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has once again found himself in the middle of controversy. After being publicly called out by team governor Joe Tsai for appearing to support a film based on a book that is "full of anti-semitic disinformation," Irving responded by saying the "Anti-Semitic label" being pushed is not justified.

These off-court distractions that Irving finds himself in are primarily what kept teams from pursuing him this offseason. Every season since he joined the Nets, there have been instances where his off-court drama has overshadowed his on-court production. Off to a great start on the court this season, Irving has already caused distractions off the court, which Joe Tsai had to publicly address.

Believing the current labeling of him is unfair, Irving responded to the controversy, saying he embraces all religions and walks of life, and has a desire to learn from everybody. In Tsai's initial statement, he said he wanted to sit down with Irving and make sure he understands how hurtful his promotion of this book is.

Tsai finished his statement by saying, "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

Kyrie has since refuted the antisemitic label, and said he means no disrespect.

