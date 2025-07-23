Kyrie Irving Says He Requested Brooklyn Nets Release Due to COVID Mandate
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving claimed on Tuesday night that he asked for his “release” from the team in 2021.
“I even told the Nets to release me,” Irving stated during a Twitch live stream on his personal channel. “I said, ‘Yo, can you please just release me?’ Obviously, the money situation — different situation — I'm f---ing Kyrie. So it's just, I say that very, like aware of my position, but they weren't just going to let me rock out and just go anywhere.”
Irving was ineligible to suit up for the Nets during a large part of the 2021-22 season due to New York City’s local COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate stated that “anyone entering an indoor gym,” which included the Nets’ Barclays Center, “must have had at least one COVID-19 shot.”
Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said then to ESPN: "Ultimately, this decision was Joe Tsai and myself, and this decision came down to what we felt was the right move for the organization at this time.”
New York City later lifted its vaccine requirements for indoor activities, but Irving remained unable to play in the NBA. Players from visiting teams who did not meet the city’s COVID-19 mandate were allowed to play in New York. New York City mayor Eric Adams, who is currently still in power and is running in the city’s 2025 mayoral election, acknowledged in Feb. 2022 that the circumstances around Irving’s case were unusual.
“These are the rules and I have to follow the rules,” Adams said. “If I don't, I'm going to open the door that is sending the wrong message to everyday employees. [...] And trust me, I want Kyrie on the court. We are here right now opening our city because of vaccine mandates. We can’t close down again. I can’t have my city close down again.”
Irving was cleared to compete on March 24 after Adams announced that unvaccinated athletes and performers, “important for the city's economic outlook,” would be authorized to return to work.
The now-33-year-old superstar made his home debut on March 27, 2022, in a 119-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Irving finished with 16 points and 11 assists on 6-for-22 shooting.
He said then: “I'm standing for freedom. So that's in all facets of my life. There's nobody that's enslaving me, there's nobody that's telling me what I'm going to do with my life, and that's just the way I am. If I get tarnished in terms of my image and people try to slander my name continuously, those aren't things that I forget. I haven't forgotten anything that anybody said. I don't read everything, but I definitely read some things that put my family's name in a certain position that I believe are unfair.”