Lakers Eyeing Nets’ Nic Claxton as Rim-Running Upgrade This Offseason
Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton could see his tenure end just one season after it was extended. Claxton, 26, signed a four-year, $97 million contract extension last summer, but could be included in a trade package to give Luka Doncic a new lob threat.
Saturday morning, Forbes' Evan Sidery took to X to reveal who the Los Angeles Lakers are likely to target to anchor their frontcourt.
"The Lakers are targeting an athletic rim-running big man. After the voided trade for Mark Williams, two names to keep a close eye on this summer are Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford," Sidery posted. "Brooklyn has been open to moving Claxton, while Gafford is seeking an extension with a pay raise."
Now, Claxton is currently the longest-tenured member of Brooklyn's roster. Drafted back in 2019, Claxton has been a part of the Nets organization through all of the chaotic eras the franchise has undergone since the start of the decade.
It would be tough to pry Claxton away from Brooklyn, but the Lakers have one specific piece that could make a potential deal worthwhile: Austin Reaves. The Nets need more backcourt talent, and there's a chance Los Angeles moves Reaves this summer to prevent him from walking in free agency.
On May 23, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus described the likelihood (or lack thereof) that Reaves remains with the Lakers long-term.
"Reaves is nearly sure to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season to explore unrestricted free agency next summer, seeking a salary in the $30 million starting range," Pincus wrote. "The most he can extend for ($19.5 million) is far short of that number. Any team acquiring him would need behind-the-scenes assurances that he'd re-sign at a pre-arranged price, although they wouldn't be technically legal or binding."
The framework of any prospective deal would have to be worked out by the front offices, but a Claxton-for-Reaves swap would greatly benefit both sides. The Lakers get their big, and the Nets get another sharp scorer who has shown flashes of All-Star potential.
Plus, Reaves could be enough to entice another big fish to relocate to Kings County: a two-time MVP and 2020 Defensive Player of the Year who may soon be asking for a change of scenery.