LOOK: Mikal Bridges Says Goodbye to Nets
Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks were able to make their blockbuster trade official, sending Mikal Bridges to Manhattan for a massive haul of picks and players.
Bridges addressed the Nets fanbase in an Instagram post, thanking everyone involved with his Brooklyn run.
"Brooklyn man I appreciate yall so much," Bridges posted. "I will never forget the love and support when I first got traded here .. from never thinking i was gonna get traded from a place I called home for the last 5 years to everybody just embracing me was something i did not expect. You guys showed love from the beginning and honestly helped me expand my game even more. Obviously last year was tough and I hated that we and myself was letting yall down .. wish I could of been better for yall bc thats gonna be stuck with me for the rest of my life but sometimes thats just how life is. Gotta grow and learn when adversity hit. To my teammates, coaches, and the organization I think yall know how much love I have for you guys and that will never change. Got so many relationships that will never be broken."
While Bridges did request a trade to the Knicks, it's clear that he appreciates everything the Nets fans and people inside the organization did for him in his two seasons with the team. With Bridges gone, the Nets can finally move forward in a rebuild as they look to try and get back towards contention.
