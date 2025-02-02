Lakers Could Aggressively Pursue Nets Center Days Before NBA Trade Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have been widely linked to teams on the trade market as the deadline sits just days away. The Nets have made anyone of the team available for the right price, and have been active in talks, most notably regarding veteran forward Cameron Johnson.
However, one name could be moved before Feb. 6, as Evan Sidery of Forbes reports that center Nic Claxton is a name to watch for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are aggressively pursuing "athletic rim protecting centers." Robert Williams III is also a name to monitor, per Sidery.
The Lakers had been looking for a center all season long, but the issue at the five has become more evident than ever after they traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in a blockbuster three-team deal. Los Angeles improved its offense and wing talent as the team sent Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick for Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
The Nets could get back a lucrative return for Claxton, as he's averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, one steal, and 1.2 blocks per game this season. The 6-foot-11 center has been a defensive anchor throughout his career, and at 25 years old, already has playoff experience in Brooklyn.
The Lakers are expected to be desperate for a rim-protecting, rebounding center, which means they could overpay the Nets for Claxton if talks materialize enough. He would fit in nicely with the duo of Doncic and LeBron James, and could help Los Angeles in a deep playoff run.
When Doncic played for the Dallas Mavericks, he thrived with a lob-threat center. The five-time All-Star led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals with the help of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, two players who caught lobs in an efficient offense.
Claxton could be that missing piece to get the Lakers over the hump. He could complete the starting lineup, as there is a massive hole at the five with Davis gone. Jaxson Hayes is expected to be the starter unless a move is made. If Brooklyn moves Claxton, the team could get back a return that helps its future.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.