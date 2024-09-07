Jimmy Butler 'Fond' of Brooklyn Nets Says New York Post
Before Brooklyn Nets fans shake their heads and think to themselves "here we go again," a potential run at Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler won't necessarily end the same way the franchise's past chases have.
Yes, in the aftermath of two failed big-three attempts nearly a decade apart the Nets were left scrambling. The assets they gave up never met the value they received in return, but going after Butler may be different.
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, "Butler isn’t just open to Brooklyn, but fond of it."
"Now, he’s not a Net and he might never get close to becoming one. But to dismiss the possibility out of hand is foolish," Lewis wrote. "Butler has decided he’ll play out next season andwon’t extend in Miami ahead of his opt-out in 2025. He seems intent on hitting free agency, even if (when?) the Heat finally get around to giving him a concrete offer."
This is where things would be different for the Nets. The Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce-Jason Terry trade was a total diasaster because of what Brooklyn gave up. Their signings of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant weren't as hurtful as 2021's trade for James Harden, because they added those two in free agency.
Slated to be among the league leaders in cap space for 2024-25, Butler could be brought in while giving up nothing but cash in return. He will be on the brink of 36 years old come next season, when the Nets may have already locked up a top-five selection. Butler, an intriguing prospect, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton could do some serious damage in the Eastern Conference.
Adding Butler may not make the Nets title-contenders immediately, but would almost certainly pan out better than their recent experiments.
