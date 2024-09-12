Jimmy Butler's Interest in Nets is 'Very Real'
The idea of Jimmy Butler becoming the next face of basketball in Brooklyn is starting to gain some serious momentum.
After Brian Lewis' initial report on the New York Post stating that Butler was "fond" of the idea that he could join the Nets next summer, Bob Windrem passionately backed up the initial sentiment on The Brooklyn Pod.
“Jimmy Butler’s interest in the Brooklyn Nets is very, very real," Windrem said. "Part of it is New York, part of it is that Bernie Lee, who is Ben Simmons’ age, is very happy with how his client has been dealt with by the Nets.”
It's quite ironic that Brooklyn's treatment of Simmons could directly lead to the acquisition of a bonafide superstar. And Butler isn't your typical big name. On and off the court, Butler exudes energy that would be a perfect match with the Nets, and would supply the organization with the leader they previously lacked.
The franchise's ability to add talent has never been in question, but the success that's supposed to follow has been somewhat nonexistent. Brooklyn is an extremely desireable destination, but general manager Sean Marks must do everything in his power to create the perfect situation if the Nets' feelings towards Butler are mutual.
Two reports in the span of five days certainly bodes well for Brooklyn's chances at landing the 34-year-old, but there is still plenty of time between now and next summer for things to change.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.