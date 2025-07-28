Mock Trade Has Nets Landing All-Star Talent in Bold Roster Shakeup
Although the Nets recently traded away Cameron Johnson, who's considered to be one of their two most productive and valuable trade pieces, Brooklyn still has one more player who should carry significant value on the market.
Since before last season’s trade deadline, Nic Claxton’s name has been floated around in trade rumors. But after using just one of their NBA-record five first-round draft picks on a frontcourt player, it hinted that Claxton might be the Nets’ big man of the future, unless they make a major offseason acquisition.
In a mock trade put together by Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar, the Brooklyn Nets are shown trading Claxton to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.
Last season, Claxton averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks per game. His best game of the year came on March 26 against the Toronto Raptors, when he scored 22 points while bringing down 11 rebounds and shooting 71.4% from the field.
Since becoming a full-time starter during the 2022-2023 season, he has established himself as one of the most athletic and consistent paint defenders in the league. That season, he finished among the league's top ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He's also earned a reputation as an incredibly efficient finisher around the win, leading the league in field goal percentage (70.5%) that same year.
"Claxton is more than just a defender: he can run the floor better than most traditional centers and is extremely athletic," said Bitar. "Offense-wise, he brings downhill energy, smart passing, and finishing around the rim, traits that complement Sabonis’s skill set rather than duplicate it. Pairing him with Murray and LaVine creates a versatile frontline that both scores and defends."
In return, the Nets would receive DeMar DeRozan, who may be past his All-NBA days, but still has plenty left in the tank as a 20+ point per game scorer. Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while appearing in 77 games.
If Brooklyn does not end up keeping Cam Thomas, DeRozan could fill his role and take over as a consistent offensive contributor for the Nets.