Mock Trade: Nets Bring In Former College Star
While the Los Angeles Lakers are stuck trying to convince LeBron James to re-up with the historic franchise, they could be looking to bringing in the Brooklyn Nets' versatile veteran wing.
Dorian Finney-Smith was acquired in last season's deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas, and has been a hot commodity among playoff hopefuls. According to Evan Sidery, the Lakers, Bucks, Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Kings, Suns and Thunder all contacted Brooklyn about a potential swap at this year's trade deadline.
For this mock trade, let's assume L.A. secures Finney-Smith's services in hopes of retaining their all-time great.
Nets Receive: Rui Hachimura, 2025 Second-Round Pick (via LAC)
Lakers Receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, 2027 First-Round Pick (via PHI)
In this scenario, the Nets are forced to part with one first-rounder, but given the state of the 76ers organization and the fact that the pick is top-eight protected, it likely would not have much value to begin with. Brooklyn is able to move off of the near-$30 million owed to the 31-year-old Finney-Smith through the 2025-26 season. In return, they bank on Hachimura blossoming into the star he was at Gonzaga. Beginning his career with the Washington Wizards, he showed flashes, but never truly developed into what scouts thought he would when he was selected with the 9th pick in 2019.
Many fans believed the Japanese native could have developed into a "Kawhi Leonard-type" player, which has yet to come to fruition. He was forced to wade through the dysfunction in Washington during his tenure, and was forced to be a role-player next to LeBron and Anthony Davis. Should he land in Brooklyn, Hachimura may finally have the combination of franchise stability and opportunity he needs to finally break out.
