More Trades Likely on Horizon for Brooklyn Nets
In recent weeks, the Brooklyn Nets have done plenty to move win-now talent and increase their standing in the eventual 2025 NBA Draft. But they’ll need to do even more to land what they hope will turn into a top-five pick.
The first trade was sending guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors for an expiring contract and future selections, a move that helped to offload ball-handling and all-round play. But the second — Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Lakers in a deal centered around D’Angelo Russell — did little to truly affect the team’s overall standing. Russell can still produce on a nightly basis, especially for a team like Brooklyn, as was seen in the team’s loss to Toronto on Wednesday night.
From here, the team will certainly need to continue trading away assets to contend for the top selections.
While the team has lost five of its last six games, it’s still been much too competitive, beating the Giannis-less Bucks and staying close to teams like San Antonio, Orlando and Utah.
The first eventually deal is likely to be Cameron Johnson, as has been widely reported. The forward is amidst a career-year, averaging over 19 points on 49% shooting. Numerous teams likely desire his talents, it will just be about finding the right return on Brooklyn’s end.
Other potential trade candidates include Ben Simmons, a flipper in Russell, and — only if the high price is right — Nicolas Claxton.
For now, Brooklyn will continue to monitor its performance as it churns through the 2024-25 regular season.
