Most Impactful Bench Players for the Brooklyn Nets This Season
The Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup for the 2024-25 will mostly consist of veteran talent with how the team is currently structured. Based on the players still on the roster, the starters will likely be Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Nicolas Claxton. Because of this, there are plenty of players coming off the bench that could make a high impact. Who are those players?
Jalen Wilson
Wilson didn't receive much time last season, but exploded in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, averaging 21.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 forward has the ideal NBA frame, and at 23 years old being a four-year college player and national champion, Wilson has that winning mindset few young players have.
Wilson would start for the rebuilding Nets if Johnson or Finney-Smith were traded by now, but he'll still get big minutes to help with his development, and could be a viable scorer down the stretch.
Noah Clowney
Clowney had similar minutes and stats to Wilson last season, averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game. At 20 years old, there's a lot more potential for Clowney than there is for Wilson. At 6-foot-9, he can stretch the floor, shooting 36.4% from deep in his rookie season.
The first-round pick out of Alabama will certainly see big minutes alongside or backing up Claxton. Clowney will look to develop a paint presence with better floor spacing skills.
Bojan Bogdanovic
Bogdanovic will make his second stint in Brooklyn after spending time there from 2014 to 2017. A long-time reliable scorer, he has been consistent and efficient his entire career. His most recent stint with the New York Knicks saw fewer opportunities coming off the bench, but he still shot 37.0% from deep, averaging 10.4 points in 19.2 minutes per game.
Bogdanovic has a case to start over Johnson or Finney-Smith, but will likely be a big-time bench scorer for the Nets. He could certainly be the one to close out games if need be, and will be an offensive mentor to the younger players.
