NBA All-Star: Contextualizing Cam Johnson’s 3-Point Contest vs. Past Brooklyn Nets
Cam Johnson became the second-lowest scoring Brooklyn Nets player to participate in the 3-competition in the modern era on All-Star Saturday.
Johnson scored 14 points in the first round prior to his elimination, putting him at the same score as Anthony Morrow (14) in the 2012 contest. Johnson was the sixth Net to participate in a 3-point competition following Drazen Petrovic (1981-82) and Morrow (2011-12) under the New Jersey Nets name, and then Joe Johnson (2013-14), Joe Harris (2018-19, 2019-20) and Patty Mills (2021-22) under the Brooklyn designation. This was Johnson’s first time in the contest.
The other players in this year’s competition were Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Norman Powell. It was Herro, the eventual winner, who eliminated Johnson.
Harris remains the only Net to have won a three-point contest, having done so in 2019. The Brooklyn guard scored 25 and then 26 points over his two rounds, respectively, beating out opponents like Stephen Curry, Hield, Lillard, Devin Booker or Dirk Nowitzki to take home the honor.
Harris returned the following year, during the 2020 All-Star weekend, but couldn’t run it back. He was knocked out in the first round (22 points), and the win eventually went to Hield.
Mills, who now plays for the LA Clippers, was the most recent Net to participate in the three-point contest. He didn’t make it past the first round, scoring 21 points.
Johnson is undoubtedly one of the NBA’s premier sharpshooters. He is the Nets’ best shooter and, by some distance, their most dangerous 3-point threat. The 28-year-old is currently enjoying the best season of his NBA career, posting a career-high 19.1 points per game on 41.3% from three.
Johnson is taking 7.5 threes per game, also a career-best, and his percentage from deep would be his second-highest mark as a pro. He only converted more threes during the 2021-22 season with the Phoenix Suns — 42.5% albeit on lower volume (5.9 attempts per game). That year, Johnson converted 166 threes over 66 games. This season, he's already at 121 made threes over 39 games, and that's with some time missed due to injury.
The Nets wing will remain with the team at least until the end of the season, given that the organization stayed put at the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Brooklyn reportedly wanted at least one first round pick, plus additional compensation, to part ways with Johnson. The Nets currently hold 31 picks — 15 firsts, 16 seconds — over the next seven years.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.