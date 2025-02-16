Nets' Cam Johnson Comes Up Short at 2025 Starry 3-Point Contest
Even on a bum ankle, Brooklyn Nets' forward Cam Johnson suited up for State Farm's All-Star Saturday Night festivities. A participant in the Starry 3-Point Contest, Johnson unfortunately couldn't get hot from deep, resulting in a 14-point performance and elimination from contention.
In a pool featuring Johnson, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Norman Powell, Tyler Herro (C), Jalen Brunson, Buddy Hield and two-time defending champion Damian Lillard, the opening round's score tallies were as follows:
Cameron Johnson, forward, Brooklyn Nets: 14
Darius Garland, guard, Cleveland Cavaliers: 24
Cade Cunningham, guard, Detroit Pistons: 16
Norman Powell, guard, LA Clippers: 14
Tyler Herro, guard, Miami Heat: 19
Jalen Brunson, guard, New York Knicks: 18
Buddy Hield, guard, Golden State Warriors: 31
Damian Lillard, guard, Milwaukee Bucks: 18
In a final round featuring Hield, Garland and Herro, the score tallies were as follows:
Tyler Herro, guard, Miami Heat: 24 (C)
Darius Garland, guard, Cleveland Cavaliers: 19
Buddy Hield, guard, Golden State Warriors: 23
On the night of Herro's triumph, Johnson couldn't become the first Net to be crowned king of the 3-pointer. He became the sixth Net in franchise history to take part in the event, joining Patty Mills (2022), Joe Harris (2020 and 2019), Joe Johnson (2014), Anthony Morrow (2012) and Drazen Petrovic (1992).
Heading into All-Star Weekend, Johnson held a 41.3% hit-rate from beyond the arc, his highest since joining Brooklyn and third-highest of his career. Unfortunately for Nets fans watching at home, they'll be forced to wait another season to witness true success at the annual event. Johnson's placement in the contest is certainly an accomplishment in of itself, but the performance was dissapointing considering he outdoubtedly possesses the ability to win the title.
Under first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez, Johnson has taken strides and emerged as a go-to scoring option for Brooklyn, who is currently on the brink of a play-in spot. As of the All-Star break, Johnson is averaging a career-high 19.1 points per game in relief of Cam Thomas while he nurses an ongoing hamstring issue.
Following tomorrow night's All-Star game, the Nets return to action next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
