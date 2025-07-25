NBA Analyst Gives Potential Cam Thomas Suitor if He Departs From Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have yet to bring back star shooting guard Cam Thomas as he remains a restricted free agent. While there is plenty of excitement regarded the Nets' rookie class and offseason changes, Thomas still being unsigned is a concern within the organization and fanbase.
The 23-year-old has taken leap after leap in his four seasons with the franchise. Most recently, Thomas averaged 24 points per game despite missing 57 games due to injury.
The big questions surrounding Thomas are whether or not he can impact winning and improve his efficiency. Despite room for development, the Nets could be hesitant to pay him his desired money after shooting just 43.8% from the field and 34.9% from three last season.
On top of that, Brooklyn is in no rush to sign him due to his lack of interest or affordability from other teams in free agency. No team is willing to pay Thomas at the moment because, while he's a talented scorer, he lacks in almost every other department.
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn ranked the remaining 2025 free agency class and gave potential suitors. There are still plenty of notable players available, including Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, and Jonathan Kuminga. Thomas ranks seventh behind Kuminga, the final player on the list.
Quinn believes Thomas' best suitor, should he depart from Brooklyn, is the Milwaukee Bucks. After waiving Damian Lillard following a second-straight first-round exit, the Bucks are in dire need of giving Giannis Antetokounmpo the necessary help to compete for another championship. Thomas could be that offensive boost.
"The Bucks might have waived Damian Lillard to create the money needed to sign Myles Turner, but he's really more of a replacement for Brook Lopez," Quinn wrote. "They still need a guard who can score 20 or more per game to keep this offense afloat.
"They brought back Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., and they signed Cole Anthony as well, but those are reserves. They need to take an upside swing. They've been interested in Thomas in the past, and in Milwaukee, with Giannis Antetokounmpo capable of serving as a top playmaker, he could just focus on scoring."
Quinn noted that the Bucks would need to trade Kyle Kuzma in order to match the money to sign Thomas. If draft picks are also involved, it could create a viable package as the Nets continue to rebuild. Replacing Thomas with even more draft capital for the future could give the rookies more opportunities, as the goal is to develop for the future.