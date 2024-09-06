NBA Draft Prospects to Watch as Nets Attend NBL Blitz
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is reportedly in Australia for the NBL Blitz, a preseason tournament showcasing some of the top talent from down under. Many prospects drafted out of the NBL are in the Next Stars program, giving them exposure to scouts at a young age. Who are some prospects to watch?
Rocco Zikarsky
Zikarsky is a 7-foot-3 center who just finished his first season as a pro. At 18 years old, he's already made a big impression on scouts, with incredible rim-running ability working in the pick-and-roll, while also providing elite defense in the paint.
Due to his size, skillset, and potential, Zikarsky is currently 20th on ESPN's 2025 NBA mock draft. He isn't a shooter but has the quickness to get by defenders and solid post-play.
Izan Almansa
Almansa played for the now-disbanded G League Ignite of the NBA G League. The program was supposed to give players coming out of high school enough exposure to warrant draft consideration, and although Almansa wasn't the team's best player, he showed a lot of promise last season.
At 6-foot-10, Almansa plays like a seven-footer. He rarely leaves the paint on both sides of the ball, but is an elite shot-blocker and an aggressive finisher. At times he can display a soft touch at the rim, utilizing Isaiah Hartenstein's patented push floater. The 19-year-old will have more of an opportunity with the Perth Wildcats in the NBL.
Alex Toohey
Toohey, 19, is a former Gonzaga recruit ranked 57th in ESPN's mock draft. At 6-foot-7, he isn't the fastest, nor is he strongest, but there is an immense skill set. He can get crafty driving to the basket, but is also fundamentally sound when he needs to be.
Toohey also has great shooting mechanics, making him a threat when left open. Between him, Zikarsky, and Almansa, Toohey may be the biggest project pick, but he also may have the biggest upside.
