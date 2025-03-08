NBA Free Agency: What if Cam Thomas Leaves Nets?
Cam Thomas became the future of the Brooklyn Nets not long after he was drafted in 2021. Under stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving early in his NBA career, Thomas wasn't as productive as he is now, but the promise was always there. Now, the 23-year-old is averaging 24.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists this season.
Thomas is Brooklyn's star at the moment, but his looming free agency this summer is a bit of a concern for the organization. Thomas and the Nets failed to reach a contract extension before the deadline for 2021 draftees, which was Oct. 21. The shooting guard will now be a coveted player as a 2025 restricted free agent.
Thomas is making just over $4 million this season, which is criminally underrating his value as it's the final year of his rookie deal. His next contract could go well over $20 million per season for a variety of reasons: his production, his age, and the NBA's salary cap increase this offseason.
The rising star will cost the Nets a pretty penny, so what if Sean Marks and company decide to let him go, refusing to match an offer? Thomas essentially has all the leverage, considering he can take any offer and force Brooklyn to match it, and the team would lose out on its star if the contract is too expensive.
If the Nets let Thomas walk in free agency, they could negotiate a sign-and-trade to bring back some sort of talent. His qualifying offer would be just under $9 million if he starts another 11 games this season. If not, the offer drops to just under $6 million.
If Thomas takes the qualifying offer, he'd hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. Considering his value and the fact that Brooklyn is set to have well over $50 million in cap space this offseason, he's unlikely to accept. This means the Nets are likely to pay him big money this summer, whether it comes from their direct offer or not.
If Thomas leaves, the Nets would save plenty of money, both in the short and long term. They'd have more flexibility in free agency, whether they want to star-chase or bring in younger players to develop with their stash of draft picks.
Thomas wouldn't be the first scoring option on another team unless it's one in a similar situation to Brooklyn's. He'd fit in more as a microwave scorer or a fringe third option on a playoff or title contender, so his role has to be factored into his free agency as well.
