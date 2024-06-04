NBA Free Agency: Suitors To Sign Nic Claxton Away From Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are at a crossroads. They've got to decide to push for a youth movement and begin a slow rebuild or re-sign Nic Claxton -- an unrestricted free agent -- and try and continue pushing toward eventual contention.
Neither path is easy, but it all starts with deciding whether or not to re-sign Claxton. They've got to pony up some money, too. Claxton bet on himself, letting him hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. Now, he's set to earn anywhere from $20 million to $25 million annually.
The Nets can begin to negotiate with Claxton as soon as the NBA Finals conclude, giving them a one- to two-week start over the other suitors, who have to wait until June 30 for that opportunity. Who could be pursuing the Nets center in free agency, though?
First, let's see who even can offer enough to secure Claxton's services. The Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are six teams currently projecting to have more than $20 million in cap space this offseason. The Charlotte Hornets, should Miles Bridges leave the franchise, could also join that club.
Of those, it's hard to imagine the 76ers, Thunder, Jazz or Spurs pursue Claxton, given they don't currently have a need for a center. So, the Nets are truthfully only competing with three teams in trying to sign Claxton.
The Pistons and Magic are two potential competitors, though Orlando likely opts to secure a forward of some sort to help with spacing and scoring. The Pistons are in a weird spot, too. They've got decisions to make on their roster, which has plenty of young talent not yet capable of meshing, and an anchor of a center doesn't quite solve any immediate issues.
Claxton playing alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte is intriguing, but the team would have to part ways with Bridges in this scenario.
The Nets will have a leg up in returning Claxton, and it'll kick start their offseason which could be full of big decisions. The center might not have a huge market, either, given the teams that are capable of paying as much as he wants to command this offseason.
