NBA Insider Cites Brooklyn Nets as Team to Watch This NBA Offseason
Amid the early NBA offseason and pre-draft buzz, the Brooklyn Nets are a team expected to be in headlines with plenty of freedom to make big moves. The Nets are projected to have over $40 million in cap space to go along with four first-round picks this June.
Brooklyn can either choose to get interesting and go after big names in an attempt to speed up the rebuild, or trust the process and use its assets to develop a core for the long term. The volatility of the roster makes this team one to watch all summer long.
NBA front office insider Bobby Marks listed the Nets as a team to watch in the offseason, along with nine other organizations. Teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets also made the list amid Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant trade rumors.
While the Nets can certainly star chase, Marks expects them to go deeper into the rebuild by taking on 'bad' contracts and accumulating draft picks.
"Therefore, Brooklyn is a candidate to sign free agents to bloated contracts (similar to what the Indiana Pacers did with Bruce Brown in 2023), take back salary in exchange for draft picks and target restricted free agents with an offer sheet," Marks wrote.
"Brooklyn is not allowed to use most of its available cap space in the regular season. Teams have to spend 90% of the salary cap by the first day of the regular season. Including its four firsts, Brooklyn has $79 million in salary and will need to spend an additional $60 million."
Teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, one of which Marks mentioned, have seen great success since rebuilding in this 'organic' manner. The Thunder, in particular, are three wins from an NBA championship, have the best core in the league, and still own a combined 27 first and second-round picks through 2030.
Whether or not the Nets continue down this path remains to be seen, but the foundation is there. Brooklyn owns 26 picks through 2030, 12 of which are in the first round. Many eyes will be on GM Sean Marks as the Nets navigate through this early rebuild.
