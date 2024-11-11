NBA Insider Teases Nets Trade 'Soon'
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the pleasant surprises to start the regular season, but that wasn't supposed to be the plan.
The Nets were expected to be at the bottom of the Eastern Conference for the season, but they find themselves in the middle of the pack with a 4-6 record.
That's why NBA insider Marc Stein believes a trade could soon be on the horizon.
"It almost happened Saturday night and suggested — not for the first time this season — that the Nets might be a little bit more competent on the court than the front office truly wants them to be after reacquiring full control of Brooklyn's 2025 and 2026 draft picks from Houston," Stein writes. "Dennis Schröder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanović are all quality vets possessing sub-$20 million salaries and frequently mentioned by rival teams as players they expect to be moved between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline. With first-year coach Jordi Fernandez clearly trying to win games, Brooklyn might have to ponder stripping down even earlier than it imagined."
There aren't any guaranteed suitors, but it may be in the Nets' best interest to figure out some possible frameworks for deals in the meantime so Brooklyn can get the best value possible in the coming months.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.