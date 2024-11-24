NBA Legend Proposes Cam Thomas-Denver Nuggets Deal
Could the Brooklyn Nets' No. 1 scoring option team up with a two-time league MVP?
According to Paul Pierce, it's possible.
On a recent episode of "Ticket & The Truth," the former Boston Celtics star suggested a move from Brooklyn to the Denver Nuggets for Cam Thomas to provide the 2023 NBA Champions with a depth boost.
“Alright, let me put my GM hat on,” Pierce said. “I think right now, for Cam, I’d like to see him off the bench for Denver. …Because they need that spark plug off the bench."
He may want to take that hat off.
The Nuggets do not have an asset they'd be willing to part ways with that would entice the Nets enough to move off of a 23-year-old who's turning in over 24 points per game. And even if Denver were to offer a king's ransom of draft capital, as long as Nikola Jokic is healthy a Nuggets' choice will never hold much value.
When reports suggested Thomas could be available in negotiations, they didn't mean Brooklyn was looking to give him away. The return would have to warrant the transaction, and a hypothetical package consisting of Christian Braun and two first-round picks (no offense Christian) won't be enough to entice Sean Marks.
The Nets shouldn't look to move Thomas until a can't-say-no deal emerges. Until then, let him continue to drop nearly 25 a night on the opposition and revisit any potential thoughts of trading the electrifying scorer at February's deadline.
