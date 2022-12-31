Skip to main content

NBA Legend Shares Incredibly High Praise For Brooklyn Nets

This former Brooklyn Nets player raved about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball right now. Owners of the longest active winning streak in the NBA, Brooklyn is looking to win their 11th-straight game on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

After a drama-filled start to the season, Brooklyn has turned things around, and they now sit just 2.5 games back from first place. In sole possession of the two-seed, the Nets have not only climbed up the standings, but they have reestablished themselves as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Following their latest win, the Nets received some incredibly high praise from NBA legend Jamal Crawford. Having spent limited time with the Nets towards the end of his career, Crawford is loving what he is seeing from them right now, and sent out a Tweet that called Brooklyn the NBA's best show.

One of the greatest sixth men in NBA history, Jamal Crawford is also revered as one of the nicest guys in basketball. His opinion is highly valued across the NBA world, and he loves what he is seeing right now from Brooklyn. Also placing emphasis on how good both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been individually, Crawford took notice of the star power Brooklyn is flexing right now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While it is still relatively early in the season, the Nets look legit, and will try to keep this momentum going as long as they can.

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19690033
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons Receives Status Update vs. Hornets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19597646_168390270_lowres
News

Trae Young Shares High Praise for Kyrie Irving

By Farbod Esnaashari
r445042_1296x729_16-9
News

Kevin Durant and LeBron James Share Hilarious Interaction

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19666720
News

Inside The Nets' Power Of 'Belief'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19675096
News

Injury Report: Trae Young Receives Last Minute Status Update vs. Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19684868
News

Injury Report: Trae Young's Current Status vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19595003
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19384099
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks

By Joey Linn