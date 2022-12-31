NBA Legend Shares Incredibly High Praise For Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball right now. Owners of the longest active winning streak in the NBA, Brooklyn is looking to win their 11th-straight game on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

After a drama-filled start to the season, Brooklyn has turned things around, and they now sit just 2.5 games back from first place. In sole possession of the two-seed, the Nets have not only climbed up the standings, but they have reestablished themselves as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Following their latest win, the Nets received some incredibly high praise from NBA legend Jamal Crawford. Having spent limited time with the Nets towards the end of his career, Crawford is loving what he is seeing from them right now, and sent out a Tweet that called Brooklyn the NBA's best show.

One of the greatest sixth men in NBA history, Jamal Crawford is also revered as one of the nicest guys in basketball. His opinion is highly valued across the NBA world, and he loves what he is seeing right now from Brooklyn. Also placing emphasis on how good both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been individually, Crawford took notice of the star power Brooklyn is flexing right now.

While it is still relatively early in the season, the Nets look legit, and will try to keep this momentum going as long as they can.

