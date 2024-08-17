NBA Mock Draft: Nets Add Talented Overseas Guard
The Brooklyn Nets could have up to four first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, giving them a few chances to land a top prospect.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman has the Nets taking Israeli guard Ben Saraf with the No. 29 pick
"At the very least, Ben Saraf turned himself into a high scouting priority after he won MVP at the U18 European Championships by averaging 28.1 points, 5.0 boards and 5.3 assists for Israel," Wasserman writes. "He was a machine initiating offense, getting to spots off quick dribble moves and changing speed. He was relentless attacking defenders and space to get to the rim, even without significant burst. Shooting hasn't been a strength of his over the years, but a high usage allowed him to build rhythm/confidence to make 17 threes and 13 mid-range jumpers in seven games."
Taking a chance on a young player overseas can be risky, but Saraf comes from a team (Ratipharm Ulm in Germany) that produced a pair of NBA Draft picks this past season. Pacome Dadiet went No. 25 overall to the New York Knicks while the San Antonio Spurs selected Juan Nunez in the second round, but he opted to stay overseas and sign with FC Barcelona.
If Saraf flexes the same kind of potential he did this past season, he could easily emerge as an option for the Nets with either of their late first-round picks.
