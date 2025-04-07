NBA Mock Draft: Nets Take SEC Star Freshman
The Brooklyn Nets and the rest of the basketball world will tune in for tonight's National Championship game between Florida and Houston in San Antonio, where the winner will cut down the nets as "One Shining Moment" plays in the background.
For these college players, the next step for them could be this year's NBA Draft, where the Nets are expected to have a high selection.
For The Win writer Bryan Kalbrosky conducted a recent mock draft where the Nets were slated to take Texas guard Tre Johnson.
"Texas wing Tre Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Year because he is such a natural scorer whose passing is better than his assist stats might suggest. He is very difficult to stop in the open-court and led all freshmen in 3-pointers made in transition (21) and above the break (65) this season, per CBB analytics," Kalbrosky writes.
The players taken before Johnson were Duke forward Cooper Flagg, Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper, Baylor shooting guard V.J. Edgecombe, Maryland big man Derik Queen and Rutgers forward Ace Bailey.
Johnson has the tools that teams want to see in someone being taken in the middle of the lottery. He may not be an instant star for the Nets, or for whichever team takes him, but he has the skillset that lottery teams can look at and develop over time.
Brooklyn would be able to give Johnson consistent minutes, and that would allow him to grow into a potential important player for the team's rebuild.