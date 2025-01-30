NBA Mock Draft: Nets Land Cooper Flagg
Despite rumors swirling about potential star targets on the trade market, the Brooklyn Nets are still cruising towards a top-five draft pick.
At 14-33, they currently boast the NBA’s fifth-worst record, and having offloaded win-now talent with potentially more on the way, they could get even better odds than that.
Ultimately, the highest percent chance they can get at the No. 1 pick is still just 14%, but that’s likely the end-season goal as it stands now. In a recent NBA mock draft, the Brooklyn Nets earned the No. 1 overall pick via a Tankathon simulation, and subsequently drafted Duke forward Cooper Flagg.
At 6-foot-9, Flagg has taken college basketball by storm, not just playing like one of the best freshmen in the country, but one of the best players in general.
Across his 20 games — in which he’s helped the Blue Devils to a white-hot 18-2 record — he’s recorded 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 49% overall. He’s been a two-way force, functioning like one of the best defensive players in the country all year with improving offense each game.
With the Nets, Flagg would immediately be the focal point of the team moving forward — a centrifugal two-way forward to build around as the move into a new era with head coach Jordi Fernandez.
There have been rumblings the team is in search of a star on the trade market in the coming years, but Flagg or another blue chip 2025 draft prospect is the goal this season.
