NBA Mock Draft: Nets Select Versatile Big Man at No.8
As the NBA Draft approaches, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Brooklyn Nets will hold onto the No. 8 pick.
In a recent CBS Sports’ NBA mock draft (published June 3), NBA insider Adam Finkelstein projected that Brooklyn will use their No.8 pick to draft Maryland center Derik Queen.
Last season, the Baltimore native was an AP All-American Honorable Mention while averaging a team-high 16.5 points, rebounds (tied for third third-most in the Big Ten) and 1.1 blocks per game.
In a scouting report from Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, he compared Queen to Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Derik Queen/Naz Reid
Similarly to Reid, Queen possesses unusually polished handles for a larger player. Throughout his NBA career, Reid has showcased the ability to create his own shot without heavily relying on physical dominance.
“Displays a low, tight handle generating his own shot, often looking like a guard when he’s leading the break or slashing to the rim from the perimeter. He mixes in advanced handles and pace shifts, plus he loves using a spin move going in either direction,” O’Connor said.
Despite being a bit undersized for a center while lacking dynamic athleticism -- compared to his peers, at least -- Queen has managed to be a defensive contributor without being a dominant rim protector. Queen and Reid share the ability to effectively move laterally on the perimeter, which makes them a pesky matchup for playmaking forwards that have to deal with a larger, stronger player staying in front of them.
"Flashes the ability to step out and defend on the perimeter. Moves his feet laterally better than he does offering rim protection," O'Connor said. "So if he gets in tip-top shape this could end up the best defensive role for him."
Although the Nets already have an established big man in Nic Claxton, he has been involved in trade rumors recently. If he ends up getting traded, Queen could fill in as Brooklyn's center of the future. Even if Claxton were to return, Queen could be slotted at power forward, giving the Nets a strong, versatile frontcourt as they move forward with their rebuild.