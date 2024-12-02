NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Cam Thomas to Pistons
As has widely been reported, no one in Brooklyn is untouchable, including hyper scorer Cam Thomas. And that makes some sense given the Nets new rebuild, as well as its recent and probably unexpected success.
At just 24 and averaging 24.7 points per game — good for No. 16 in the entire NBA — Thomas offers an intriguing skillset at 6-foot-3. He’s an obviously elite scorer, but doesn’t offer much else, outside of some play-making largely added by keeping the ball in his hands. And that could be reason he might not be in the franchise’s long-term plans.
While scoring is a commodity in the NBA, Thomas’ lack of defense and need for the ball makes him a tough candidate to trade for, especially for team’s wanting to improve in the short-term.
Here, we’ll try to cook up a deal that could be beneficial for both Brooklyn and their theoretical trade parters: the Detroit Pistons.
Brooklyn Nets get: Unprotected Pistons 2025 FRP
Detroit Pistons get: Cam Thomas
Detroit currently boasts the No. 13 defensive rating in the league, a large reason why they’ve started this season off much better than the previous few. But they rank No. 23 in offensive rating, with little scoring variety outside of star Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
Suffice it to say, the team could stand to add some firepower, especially off the bench.
In Thomas, they get another ball-handler more than willing to put the ball through the hoop, and one that can space the floor alongside potential bench wing defenders in Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland.
If Thomas shares the floor with Cunningham, some defensive concerns are mitigated by the former No. 1 pick’s size.
Detroit has largely amassed its core through the top of the draft, meaning its picks are some of the most valuable in the league. But as it stands now, the Pistons hold the No. 9 odds. While solid, that likely won’t land the team one of the highly-touted “franchise-changing” talents near the top. And Detroit’s odds could get even worse late-season as they continue to push for development and wins.
While the 2025 NBA Draft class is a great one, getting a more proven player in Thomas who better first the team’s timeline might be more tantalizing at the moment, as they still have plenty of players to develop without a ’25 add.
The trade would be a likely no-brainer for Brooklyn, as they add a potential top-10 pick in a good draft for an organization hungry to add even younger talent. Even a late-lottery pick would likely be worth it for the Nets, in this scenario, as most other firsts won’t yield that.
Should this deal not add enough win-now talent to Detroit, or enough future capital for Brooklyn, adjustments could always be made in the form of veterans or future picks.
