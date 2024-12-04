NBA Mock Trade: Nets Grab Youth in Trade with Denver Nuggets
The Brooklyn Nets will have playoff teams lineup up to trade for at least one of the team's many veterans. Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all expected to be traded before the deadline. Rumors are starting to surface about potential suitors for those players.
Finney-Smith will have plenty of contenders interested in his services. The 3&D forward can guard one through five and is currently shooting 42.2% from the field this season, averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
One team that could use Finney-Smith is the Denver Nuggets. They've been struggling to find depth since their 2023 championship run, losing key veterans such as Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson. Now, the team has been forced to turn to younger players to have increased roles, including Christian Braun (now a starter), Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson.
The Nets could give the Nuggets a serious defensive threat in Finney-Smith. The 31-year-old has postseason basketball experience and would be a more viable option for the Western Conference contender.
Nuggets receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, 2025 second-round pick (unprotected), 2026 second-round pick (unprotected), 2028 second-round pick (unprotected)
Nets receive: Zeke Nnaji, Dario Saric, DaRon Holmes II, 2031 first-round pick (unprotected)
The trade may look a bit excessive on the surface, with Brooklyn giving up three second-round picks. However, this is a win-win for both sides. The Nuggets get their defensive anchor in Finney-Smith and could use him as a starter over a younger player like Braun, or a sixth man off the bench. This would be an act of sacrifice to win now with the core of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
For the Nets, they get that first-round pick they are asking for, plus some youth. Holmes' trade value has gone down tremendously after he tore his achilles in NBA Summer League, but he's still 22 years old with potential if he recovers.
Nnaji just hasn't gotten enough opportunity in Denver, and he would receive more minutes in Brooklyn. At 23 years old, the 6-foot-9 big can space the floor. Saric is included to fill out salary, as Denver is a first-apron team.
