NBA Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets land former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo
For a team in a rebuilding phase, acquiring a former NBA Champion and MVP would definitely jumpstart the process, and maybe even allow them to skip a few steps.
It’s been over half a year since the first Giannis Antetokounmpo to Brooklyn rumors began swirling, and there’s still plenty of smoke coming from that fire.
In a mock trade put together by Fantasy Sports On SI's Dave Holcomb, the Nets are shown acquiring Antetokounmpo in exchange for small forward Michael Porter Jr., small forward Dariq Whitehead, four first round picks and a second round pick.
"Porter would be the primary player included in the deal because the Nets really wouldn't need Porter if they acquire Antetokounmpo. The Bucks also would prefer to get as many first-round picks as possible in return for their superstar because without him, they would be looking toward the future," Holcomb said. "I included Whitehead in the deal to give the Bucks an addition young small forward to help replace Antetokounmpo from a pure minutes perspective."
While the 30-year-old superstar has already had a great deal of success in Milwaukee, winning an NBA Finals and two NBA MVPs, ESPN's Shams Charania explained that there is no guarantee that he will stay with the Bucks.
"Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving," Charania said. "He is continuing to evaluate his future. He is evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee, or elsewhere. There have been some very real conversations over the last week or so."
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 60.1% from the field. Although his playoff run was short, falling to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers in five games, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 33 points, 15.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
While the idea of pairing Michael Porter Jr., an intriguing and incredibly talented scorer, with his former assistant coach Jordi Fernández seems like a potential recipe for success, there’s no doubt that adding Antetokounmpo would be a massive upgrade that could make this team an immediate contender.
Losing four first round picks isn't ideal, but luckily for the Nets, they have eight first-round picks throughout the next five years. Besides their future selections, they also picked an NBA record five first round picks this season who could eventually form a strong supporting cast around Antetokounmpo.