NBA Mock Trade: Nets and Heat Swap Centers
It’s no secret the Brooklyn Nets have positioned themselves to grab another top pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, having taken a record five first-round prospects in the recent ’25 draft.
With plenty of newbies needing development, and a timeline several years out, it seems Brooklyn will again finish near the bottom of the standings.
On the flip side are the Miami Heat, who have a patchwork core of veterans and youth, though they still likely want to win games in the down Eastern Conference. With Boston and Indiana seemingly out of the 2025-26 postseason picture, Miami could again sneak deep into the postseason.
Below, we’ll evaluate a mock deal that could help both teams:
Brooklyn Nets get: Terry Rozier, Kel’el Ware
Miami Heat get: Nic Claxton, Keon Johnson
In this mock deal, the Nets and Heat effectively trade centers — who better fit their new teams timelines — with others needed to make money work.
Ware lands in Brooklyn after a somewhat tenuous time with the Heat. After some motor concerns in the pre-draft process, he’s already had a run-in with head coach Erik Spoelstra on his professionalism, meaning they might not be averse to trading him despite his talent.
While Brooklyn would be gambling he turns that area around, it’s possible given his potential talent as a two-way 7-footer. Ware, at 21, much better fits the teams timeline, and could offer the positional size they need in the new core. As a rookie he averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in just 22 minutes, and would see ample opportunity for growth in the Nets' system.
Claxton, a two-way force already, would find himself in a core of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell — one much more ready to compete next season. He didn't see a stellar season last year, but could still return to his previous Defensive Player of the Year-level, especially in a defensive-minded core. In the least, Claxton would offer a savvy veteran that would add even more frontcourt versatility with interior scoring and rim protection.
Losing Rozier offers a slight scoring hit to Miami, but gives the team more opportunity for others, especially rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis. In Brooklyn, the 31-year-old guard would serve as another savvy veterans for the rookies to learn from, or could be another flippable asset.
All in all, the deal could better both team's timelines while offering more or less talent for the upcoming season specifically.