NBA Mock Trade: Nets Send Off Talented Wing to Kings
Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets finally offloaded win-now talent in sending guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors.
While this certainly helped their goal of reaching the top of the 2025 NBA Draft, they’ll still need to do more to make it there. It was even reported that Cam Johnson was potentially on the table in the Warriors deal, and it makes sense given his breakout season.
Contenders should be chomping at the bit to at Johnson, who’s averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 2.9 assists and 43% 3-point shooting.
Here, we’ll look to simulate what a deal could look like between the Nets and Sacramento Kings.
Brooklyn Nets get: Kevin Huerter, Devin Carter, 2027 Kings SRP
Sacramento Kings get: Cameron Johnson
Now sitting at 13-14 with contending hopes, it’s clear the Kings need to shake things up in order to get back to competing. Here, they add a lengthy sharpshooter amid his best season ever for little on-court production.
Huerter has played around 25 minutes for Sacramento so far this year, pulling his weight in a variety of areas. But there’s no question Johnson is the better inclusion to the roster, so he’s salary filler here.
The primary return for Brooklyn comes in the former of 2024 lottery pick Devin Carter, who is sidelined for the season due to injury. Sacramento obviously coveted the defensive-minded guard enough to spend a lottery pick on him, but Johnson offers a quick-fix solution early in the season in hopes of righting the ship soon.
Moving forward, the Kings could employ one of the better wing duos in the entire league with Johnson and Keegan Murray, in tandem with their core of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan.
Carter would likely be the Nets’ best recent prospect, and a nice ancillary building block moving forward in its rebuild. Johnson has reportedly garnered first round pick interest, and getting a cemented lottery pick in Carter is more than worthwhile return.
