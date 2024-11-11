NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Veteran to Struggling Miami Heat
The Brooklyn Nets and their veterans have shown value early in the season with a 4-6 start. The trio of veterans leading the way behind star guard Cam Thomas are Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Rumors of these three being traded have been circulating for months now. After the Nets traded Mikal Bridges in June, it ignited a rebuild that warranted the rest of the team's veterans to be sent away for assets to use in a rebuild. Brooklyn is now 10 games into the 2024-25 season and has yet to deal with these players.
One Eastern Conference Playoff contender could make a move for any of the three amid its recent struggles. The Miami Heat are less than two years removed from their epic 2023 NBA Finals run and are led by All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
The Heat sit at 4-5 and are looking for a spark to stay in the playoff hunt. The team has a combination of young up-and-comers as well as veterans. The youth is what could entice the Nets to make a trade in exchange for another role player Miami desperately needs.
Heat receive: Dorian Finney-Smith
Nets receive: Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, 2026 second-round pick (via LAL)
This deal would be relatively small on the scale of NBA trades, but it does a lot for both sides. Nikola Jovic is someone many are high on, but the Heat haven't given him much of an opportunity to shine. Currently averaging under 20 minutes per game, he would get a chance to develop and prove his value with the Nets.
Jovic is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds to start the season, but would almost certainly see those stats go up with the Nets. Duncan Robinson has been on the decline since he first broke onto the scene in 2020, and is there to even out the salary. He is more of a net negative than a net positive in this trade which warrants the Heat to throw in a second-round pick for compensation.
Miami would be getting an immediate impact from Finney-Smith, averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals to start the season. His impact as a 3&D forward is recognized as some of the best for a role player, and he would immediately be a focal point on the defensive end. Finney-Smith has been known to be able to guard one through five.
