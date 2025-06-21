NBA Mock Trade: Nets Make Blockbuster Deal for Draft Pick, Former All-Star
With the NBA trade season officially underway amid the early offseason, NBA Draft rumors and reports are starting to flare up with June 25 and 26 right around the corner.
The Brooklyn Nets are perhaps the most talked-about team ahead of draft night due to their plethora of selections. The Nets have four first-round picks and one early second-round pick, which means they not only have the chance to draft an entirely new core, but they can also trade up from the No. 8 pick.
Brooklyn was disappointed by the lottery, falling from its projection at No. 6. Since that night, rumors have been swirling regarding the organization trading up to get a better shot at a franchise star. The Philadelphia 76ers, who have been rumored to be open to moving the No. 3 overall pick, could be the team to make a deal with the Nets.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported that the 76ers were engaged in trade talks to move up to the No. 2 pick, via the San Antonio Spurs. Additionally, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune believes Philadelphia is interested in moving down to the No. 5 if the Utah Jazz would be willing to take on Paul George's contract.
George is coming off arguably the worst season of his career, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on low shooting splits. The 35-year-old just finished the first year of his $211 million deal, which means he's making over $50 million per year through the 2027-28 season.
If the Nets are willing to take on George's contract in exchange for some veterans who could help the 76ers, a trade to move up to No. 3 could work for both sides.
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, No. 8 pick, No. 36 pick
Brooklyn Nets receive: Paul George, No. 3 Pick
In this mock trade, the 76ers are moving off of their overpaid star for two high-level veterans. Claxton and Johnson aren't All-Stars per se, but Johnson fills a major need at the forward position, while Claxton is more than a viable Joel Embiid backup or replacement.
Philadelphia would additionally still have a lottery pick, with the chance to draft a fourth or fifth option more suited for the system. There isn't as much pressure to hit on the pick when it's lower in the order. The No. 36 pick is an early second-rounder to convince the 76ers to make the deal.
As for the Nets, they're swapping out two veterans for a player on a bad contract; however, they're projected to have nearly $50 million in cap space, and this move opens up a roster spot. It frees up room for a young free agent or star who could fit the timeline.
The true prize would ultimately be that Brooklyn has the opportunity to draft a star at No. 3. Ace Bailey, despite recent controversy surrounding his agent, is a talented prospect with plenty of upside, while a more 'surefire' name would be VJ Edgecombe.