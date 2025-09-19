NBA Mock Trade: Nets Trade Veteran for Draft Capital
At the moment, the Brooklyn Nets are entering the 2025-26 NBA season way over the 15-player roster limit. They have nearly 20 players on standard deals, which means they'll need to make cuts, trades, or both between now and the start of the regular season.
There are a few names on the team that don't necessarily fit the timeline, one of which is Haywood Highsmith. The Miami Heat traded the veteran to the Nets back in August to get under the tax line. Brooklyn had money to take on, and received a future draft pick while giving up a protected pick in the process. The move was a clear salary dump for the Heat.
The Nets are expected to flip Highsmith before the trade deadline this season. Brooklyn has no use for him in the midst of the rebuild, and plenty of playoff and title contenders could use his services.
The Western Conference is absolutely loaded with elite teams. The Golden State Warriors, in particular, are in desperate need of talent after a quiet offseason. The Jonathan Kuminga contract drama has helped keep them from improving the roster.
Highsmith could be of good use next to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. His 3&D play style complements the stars well, as he doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective. The best part is that the Warriors wouldn't need to give much to acquire him.
Golden State Warriors receive: Haywood Highsmith
Brooklyn Nets receive: 2030 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick (MIN holds swap rights)
In this deal, the Warriors would be getting Highsmith on the final year of his contract. He's making $5.6 million this season, which allows Golden State to get him without giving up other players. The Nets also wouldn't need to take back talent, rather draft picks that bode well for the future.
Brooklyn would be getting back two second-round picks to add to its immense stash of capital. The Nets already have at least 20 potential picks between both rounds from 2026 to 2030. This trade would add to the future.
Brooklyn could flip the picks down the road or use them for young talent. Either way, the trade would be a win-win for both sides. The Warriors would get a win-now veteran to improve their title hopes, while the Nets get pieces that are better suited for the rebuild, offloading a player who doesn't fit the timeline.