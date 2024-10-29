NBA Power Rankings: Nets Moving Up?
The Brooklyn Nets are only three games into their season, but they are trending in the right direction.
After losing their first two games on the road, the Nets were able to win their home opener against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann released his weekly power rankings and put the Nets at No. 27, two spots higher than the previous week.
"The Nets were somewhat competitive in road losses to the Hawks and Magic, and new coach Jordi Fernandez got his first win against the Bucks on Sunday," Schuhmann writes. "The Nets have a league-high 15 rest-advantage games this season, with the first of the 15 against the Nuggets on Tuesday. But that’s also the start of their first stretch of five games in seven days, with both rest-disadvantage games in that stretch coming against the Grizzlies."
The Nets' win was powered by a dynamic duo in the backcourt of Dennis Schroder and Cam Thomas, who combined for 61 points. Those two will be the backbone behind many of Brooklyn's wins this season, so as long as they play well, the Nets should at the very least be competitive.
The Nets are back in action tonight when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets come to town. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
