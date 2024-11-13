NBA Power Rankings: Nets Moving Up After Surprise Start
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the NBA so far this season, winning five of their first 11 games.
It's not an eye-popping record by any means, but the Nets were supposed to project as one of the worst teams in the league coming into the season. They have certainly surpassed expectations that were leading into the year.
Their strong start has prompted Sportsnaut writer Jason Burgos to move them up five spots in the latest edition of his power rankings from No. 21 to 16.
"This could be a very ugly season for the Brooklyn Nets. However, despite the organization being in full rebuild mode they have been very competitive this season. Cam Thomas is on his way to being an All-Star and greybeard Dennis Schroder is having a career renaissance for new head coach Jordi Fernandez. The Nets may not make the playoffs but they are playing much better than most expected," Burgos writes.
The only teams in the East that rank higher than the Nets are the Orlando Magic (No. 15), New York Knicks (No. 14), Boston Celtics (No. 2) and the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 1), whom the Nets gave a good run for their money over the weekend.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Celtics at home.
