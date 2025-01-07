NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Nets in New Year?
The Brooklyn Nets continue to navigate the ups and downs that the season has handed them.
They are a team that can upset the Milwaukee Bucks on the road before getting blown out by nearly 30 points in their own building against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann saw the highs and lows but felt that the Nets came out of it net-positive in his power rankings. The Nets remained at No. 24 for another week.
"The Nets managed to get a second win (though they almost blew a 21-point, fourth-quarter lead) in Milwaukee between blowout losses to Toronto and Philadelphia," Schuhmann writes.
"With the losses to Toronto and Philly last week, the Nets are 4-6 in games played between the nine East teams currently at or below .500, a mark that includes a win over Indiana and a loss to Detroit."
The only teams ranking below the Nets are the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow when they host the red-hot Detroit Pistons before heading out on a six-game road trip out west that will see them face off against the Denver Nuggets, Jazz, Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder.
