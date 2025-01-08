NBA Trade Idea Sends Nets' Cam Johnson to Warriors
With less than a month before the NBA trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets will continue to take offers on veteran forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson is averaging 19.2 points per game for the Nets this season and is considered to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a deal that would send Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected) and a 2026 second-round pick (via ATL) to the Nets for Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe.
"The Nets reportedly want "multiple first-round picks" for Johnson, per Stein. That feels like an ambitious ask, but maybe not in this sellers' market. While this deal wouldn't technically deliver that, it might do one better by delivering a lightly protected first and a potentially valuable second along with a possible building block in Kuminga," Buckley writes.
"It's salary-filler after that, but that might be enough if Brooklyn is fully sold on Kuminga's potential. The 6'8", 210-pound swingman is an elite athlete even by NBA standards, and he has shown flashes of being a go-to scorer and disruptive, do-it-all defender."
Kuminga would be a plug-and-play option for Johnson and it would give the Nets someone who could grow like Mikal Bridges did with a larger role. Kuminga has that kind of potential, so he should be someone the Nets are doing some homework on with the trade deadline fast approaching.
