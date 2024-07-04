NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine to Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets have been searching for a star, or a potential tank commander, to join the roster.
The Chicago Bulls are looking for a way to deal shooting guard Zach LaVine.
Sporting News writer Stephen Noh suggests that the two would make ideal trade partners.
"The Bulls have been desperate to offload the remaining three years and $138 million of Zach LaVine's contract. Even attaching a first-round pick hasn't been enough to entice any teams, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. A LaVine-Simmons swap would cut more than $2 million in salary for the Bulls and get rid of their problem. Chicago has a first-round pick from Portland that may not convey, along with its own picks in 2027, 2029 and 2031 available to move. One of those picks would be a nice swap for Simmons, who could help teach fellow Australian point guard Josh Giddey some tricks," Noh writes.
LaVine, 29, averaged 19.5 points per game in 31 appearances for the Bulls before suffering a foot injury that required season-ending surgery. With the Bulls looking to go in a new direction, LaVine has been thrown on the trade block.
The Nets should be hesitant to add LaVine, but if they can get some assets from the Bulls to sweeten the pot, it could result in a "Net" positive for Brooklyn.
