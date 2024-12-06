NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers' D'Angelo Russell to Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets are a team to watch during trade season, and they might make sense as a landing spot for a former friend.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes predicts that the Nets will acquire former All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell from the Los Angeles Lakers.
"We won't go so far as to say which of the Brooklyn Nets' many available vets will come back to the Los Angeles Lakers, but there are plenty of intriguing options between Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton and even old friend Dennis Schroder," Hughes writes. "Johnson would add intriguing stretch from the forward spot, while Claxton, likely the costliest add of the bunch, would give the Lakers the defense-first big man they always seem to be seeking as a complement to Anthony Davis."
If the Nets got any amount of future draft capital attached to Russell in a deal, or even a young player with upside like point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino or Max Christie, this would be a very good deal that Brooklyn should absolutely consider.
Russell likely won't be long for the Nets, but he would help match salaries for any of the Brooklyn veterans.
The Nets are back in action Sunday as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at home. Tipoff for the game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
