Nets Acquisition of Haywood Highsmith Leaves Rookies Playing Time Uncertain
Just when the offseason feels like it's cooling down for the Brooklyn Nets, they go and trade for the 28-year-old Haywood Highsmith.
The Miami Heat seemed ready to move on from the 3&D wing in favor of younger talent after a slip in defensive play in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After the Heat added a 2032 second-round pick to the deal, the Nets were willing to let go of their 2026 second-round pick to take on Highsmith's $5.6 million salary this season.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic and Bryce Simon discussed the move from Brooklyn's standpoint on the Game Theory podcast. Although the trade was unexpected, Highsmith brings a unique skill set to the roster for his lone season under contract.
How Highsmith can Help the Nets
Before we mention Highsmith's potential fit with Brooklyn, it is important to note that he is coming off knee surgery and likely won't be ready to suit up until late October at the earliest.
The Nets roster was lacking in defensive-minded wings, with Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams being the only proven players to fit that build. Highsmith brings a veteran presence and winning experience to a team that is expected to lose its fair share of games.
"Both of (Highsmith and Mann) are good developmental pieces," Vecenie said. "They can help your younger players because they can take on those tough defensive assignments."
The Problem Highsmith Brings
The thing that may throw a wrench in fans' hopes for the five-man rookie class all playing significant time on the main roster is that Highsmith will probably play a substantial role once he is healthy. Even if winning isn't a priority, he is not going to want to sit on the bench all year when he can take on a variety of defensive assignments.
He will get minutes over players like Ben Saraf and Drake Powell at the beginning of the season. Powell could one day be the future of the wing position, but Highsmith has the argument for the best on-ball defender on the team now.
The Nets front office has been adamant about their openness to utilizing the G League as a developmental tool, so regardless of where they play, Brooklyn's rookies will get playing experience.
"Honestly, I think he's probably better than Terance Mann right now," Vecenie said. "Highsmith can shoot; he's a little bit more physical as a defender."
His expiring contract could give the coaching staff a reason to play him big minutes to bolster his trade value. At the very least, Highsmith has a proven track record when it comes to helping out young players.